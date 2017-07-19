Woman hides in bag with pepper spray

A Lawtonian was met with an unpleasant surprise on Sunday morning when she discovered a trash bag outside her house, according to police.

Officer Christopher Blessing reported that the woman said when she arrived at her house early Sunday morning she saw a trash bag sitting outside. She told Blessing she saw the trash bag move, so she "went to go check it out" and noticed a woman in the trash bag, the report states.

She said as she approached the trash bag more closely, the woman "came out of the trash bag and pepper sprayed her eyes," then fled from her house.

Ex-girlfriend smashes pickup window, hits man

A man told police he was injured after his ex-girlfriend jumped into the bed of his pickup, broke through the window and assaulted him around midnight on Sunday.

Officer David Folkert reported that the man said he left his house to drive to a local convenience store, his ex-girlfriend hopped into the bed of his truck, and though he was aware of her presence, he continued to drive.