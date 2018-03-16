Woman gets suspended term for role in murder

The ex-girlfriend of a 32-year-old convicted murderer pleaded guilty to accessory and was sentenced Monday.

Dimarie Castaneda, 22, of Tulsa, had been with Michael Ishman, of Lawton, her boyfriend at the time, when he robbed, shot and killed 25-year-old Eric Dewayne Buckner on Oct. 30, 2016, at Pear Tree Landing Apartments, 2006 Northwest Taft.

Prior to Ishman's trial in late January, Castaneda testified during a preliminary hearing that she had no idea that Ishman was planning to rob and kill Buckner, but she was there when Ishman shot him.

She was charged May 1 with robbery with a weapon and accessory to first-degree murder. She later waived her preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty.

On Monday, Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth sentenced her to 10 years suspended with the Department of Corrections. She must also pay a $1,000 fine and undergo DOC supervision for two years.