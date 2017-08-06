Woman flees man who posted online ad

A Lawton woman responded to an online request for a pet sitter only to find that the man who called her had no pets in sight when she arrived at his home.

Officer Nicholas Chilcote reported the woman received the pet sitting request from the man via a website. He asked her to come to his home.

When the woman arrived at 11:40 p.m., she did not see any dogs, she said, and "began feeling that something was not right," according to Chilcote's report.

The woman then told the man she was going to leave, and if he still needed a pet sitter, she could come back at a better time, Chilcote reported.

However, when she started to leave, the man grabbed her by the arm in an attempt to keep her from leaving. The man kept saying it was OK and that she didn't need to or have to leave, but the woman yanked free from his grasp, ran to her vehicle and drove away, she told police.