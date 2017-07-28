Woman faces trial after death of pedestrian

A Lawton woman charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian was bound over for trial on Friday.

Patricia Patterson, 45, of 188 SE Sungate Blvd., is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, a misdemeanor, when she struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of Gore Blvd on Aug. 21, 2016, according to the affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court in September.

The pedestrian, 30-year-old Carman Riley, was taken to a local hospital and died on Sept. 1, 2016.

Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan ordered the trial after a short preliminary hearing. Patterson's bond remains at $2,500. A trial date will be set later.

Zwaan denied a demurrer filed by Patterson's attorney, Angela Singleton, who argued there is no evidence Patterson was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Police Sgt. Jeff McCoy responded to the Aug. 21 accident around 9 p.m. at Northwest 44th Street and Gore Boulevard, after being told by dispatch that a woman, later identified as Carman Riley, with a head injury was lying on the ground, the affidavit states.