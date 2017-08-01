Woman faces drug charges

A former employee of the Lawton Correctional Facility was arrested after an investigation by the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit and the prison, police said.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the police department, said the woman was arrested around noon Friday on a warrant alleging conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest followed a search of the suspect's home that resulted in the recovery of marijuana, packaging materials, scales, a pistol and $24,000 in cash, Jenkins said in a news release. The same investigation also resulted in a number of items being seized from the prison's yard in December, including $1,000 cash, about 2 ounces of marijuana, Alprazolam pills, Oxycodone pills and a cellphone.

Jenkins said three inmates at the Lawton Correctional Facility are also being investigated.

Friday's arrest followed another drug-related arrest at the prison. Lyric N. Douglas, 21, of Tulsa, is accused of taking marijuana into the facility and placing it in the waistband of an inmate she was visiting.