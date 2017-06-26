Woman died of gunshot wound to head

The state medical examiner has determined that Shaquilla Martinez died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The reported Thursday home invasion/robbery-turned homicide remains under active investigation, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton police public information officer. Additional information is scarce.

"Ms. Martinez's cause of death is gunshot wound to the head," said Amy Elltiott, medical examiner spokesperson. "Manner of death is homicide."

Martinez was found by police shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday after officers responded to 1504 NW Euclid on a reported robbery/home invasion. The 24-year-old was found dead inside the alley-facing home and detectives were called out to process the scene. A man has been taken into custody as a suspect, Jenkins said, but as of Monday he had not been charged. There may be more people involved.

"The Lawton Police Department is currently speaking with two persons of interest in connection to the homicide of Shaquilla Martinez," Jenkins said. "We are still interviewing witnesses as well."