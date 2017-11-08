Woman charged in connection with shooting of correctional officer back in detention center

A woman charged in the shooting of a prison correctional officer is back in the Comanche County Detention Center.

Lawton resident Jana M. Givens, 34, has been charged with shooting with intent to kill, conspiring to shoot with the intent to kill and being an accessory after the fact.

Givens remains in jail in lieu of $2 million bond after appearing in Comanche County District Court Thursday after warrants had been issued for her arrest when she failed to show up for court appearances.

Two others face charges

Her husband, William Givens, 30, and Michael Ishman, 31, are also charged with felonies in connection with the correctional officer's shooting. William Givens has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit bringing contraband into penal institution; his bond remains at $1 million.

Ishman, who is charged with multiple felonies, one of which is the killing of Eric Dewayne Buckner in October 2016, was bound over for trial on charges of shooting with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction. Ishman remains in the Comanche County Detention Center in lieu of $10 million bond.

Jana and William Givens and Ishman are accused of plotting the Sept. 28, 2016, shooting of a correctional officer while the officer was in her car near her home in west Lawton.

Jana Givens was originally charged in November with begins an accessory to the shooting; authorities alleged she drove Ishman to the site of the shooting and then drove him to a Dallas airport afterward and bought a plane ticket for him to fly back to Tulsa.