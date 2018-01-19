Woman attacked at local motel

A woman told police she was attacked by a man Tuesday after she knocked on the wrong door at a Lawton hotel.

Police Officer Kenneth Dixon reported that the woman said she thought she knocked on the hotel door of a friend around 8:15 p.m., but she didn't. She knocked on the door of two men, both strangers to her.

The woman told Dixon that one man answered the door and the other man charged at her, shoved her into the hallway, punched her in the face and yelled at her using vulgar language, according to the police report.

The man she accused of assaulting her told police he was getting ready to go to sleep when someone started banging loudly on the door.