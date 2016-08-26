Woman arrested in stabbing

A 35-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man following a domestic argument early Tuesday, police said.

Officers Nicholas Chilcote and David Folkert responded to a stabbing at 2:32 a.m. at 7908 NW Crossland Circle. The victim told officers he was stabbed multiple times by the suspect inside an apartment and ran outside. He was taken to a Lawton hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At the hospital Chilcote and Folkert discovered the victim had multiple stab wounds.

Approximately 2 hours later, Chilcote and Folkert were told a female suspect had been located, and they arrested her.