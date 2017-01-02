Witness: Man’s killer wanted cash

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a Lawton man charged with a 2015 killing at a local motel.

Roy L. White Jr., 32, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 3, 2015, death of Donald W. Brewer Jr., 30. Brewer's body was found in a room at the former Super 9 Motel, 1201 Cache Road. Additionally, White is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

In the state's opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Jordan Cabelka told the jury that the shooting and killing of Brewer was a "senseless, ridiculous" act.

"There was no good reason for it. What started out as an argument about money ended in the shooting death of Brewer," he said. "Brewer had never touched or threatened the defendant."

Cabelka also said White ran from the scene of the crime in a short-sleeved tank top despite cold December weather and was captured a few blocks away after leaving evidence on that path that included a hoodie and a backpack that included a stash of marijuana and a firearm.

Defense attorney Teressa Williams did not present the defense's opening statement, choosing to reserve her statement until later.

Eyewitness testifies

First of the state witnesses to take the stand was Frank Crowley, a material witness in the case who was staying in the motel room where Brewer was shot. Crowley said that he had been an acquaintance of Brewer for several years and had met him when the men were serving sentences at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

On Dec. 3, 2015, Crowley said, he was a guest in Room 111 at the motel. Brewer had checked out of Room 110 of the motel earlier that day and came by and visited Crowley.

"He (Brewer) woke me up," Crowley said. "He had a Dollar General bag in his hand and started counting money."

Crowley said that shortly after that he heard a knock on the door and asked Brewer to open it. The person knocking was White, who also was known under the street name "Fats." Crowley said the atmosphere was normal at first, but then White confronted Brewer about owing him money from being bailed out of jail.

"I was under the impression that Donald needed to pay 'Fats' some money," Crowley said.

Crowley said he offered money to White but Brewer said "no" and then "gets in White's face." Crowley said he then confronted Brewer about owing money; he also testified White was carrying a revolver. Crowley said White then fired two shots at Brewer as he was sitting at a table in the motel room. Crowley said he told Brewer to "run," but became White was near the front door, Brewer ran into the bathroom and shut the door and White continued to fire at the door, but those shots did not hit Brewer.

"I was telling 'Fats' not to kill Donald," Crowley said.

Crowley said the shots ended when White ran out of bullets and ran from the motel.

Crowley said he then left the motel room and ran across Cache Road to the Economy Inn, where several police cars were parked in response to another incident, and told officers about the shooting in his room. He said police accompanied him back to the crime scene and found Brewer dead in the bathroom.

Crowley admitted smoking marijuana day of shooting

In cross-examination, the defense attorney asked Crowley if he recalled previous statements he made to police on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, 2015, and he said he couldn't. And when Williams asked if he was under the influence at the time of the shooting Dec. 3, 2015 he gave this answer:

"I had smoked some marijuana," Crowley said.

When asked by Williams if he recalled what time it was when Brewer came by his room, Crowley answered the he could not recall due to the absence of clocks in the motel room, but did say it was sometime after 11 a.m. the motel's check-out time. When asked to describe his relationship with Brewer, Crowley said it amounted to being an older black man (Crowley) guiding a younger black man (Brewer) through conflict resolution. Crowley said at he had been taking care of Brewer for several months before his death because of the effects of what he referred to as "bad dope" and added that Brewer had a history of being being "passive-aggressive."