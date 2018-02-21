Winter blasts back; numerous schools cancel classes

Old Man Winter decided he wasn't ready to go gently into the spring when he made his presence known across Southwest Oklahoma Tuesday.

A cold front came quickly through the area in the morning, bringing a change from spring- to winter-like conditions as the temperature dropped nearly 30 degrees in just one hour when winds shifted from the south to the north. The cold weather was accompanied by both liquid and frozen precipitation.

As the cold front made its way through the area, the mercury dropped at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport from 68 degrees at 8:53 a.m. to 40 degrees at 9:53 a.m. The temperature at 10:53 a.m. at the airport was just a few degrees above freezing, at 35 degrees. By noon, the temperature at the airport had dropped below freezing to 31 degrees.

Tuesday's rain totals

The rain gauge at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport measured 0.17 of an inch while Fort Sill reported 0.12 of an inch. Other area rainfall totals as confirmed by the National Weather Service included Hallburton Field Airport in Duncan, 1.61 inches; and Frederick Municipal Airport, 0.17 of an inch.

The Oklahoma Mesonet site in Waurika led area rainfall totals with 2.11 inches reported. Rainfall totals from other area Mesonet sites included Velma, 1.07 inches; Walters, 0.85 of an inch; Rush Springs, 0.58 of an inch; Apache, 0.33 of an inch; Grandfield, 0.23 of an inch; Fort Cobb, 0.11 of an inch; Hobart, 0.04 of an inch; and Medicine Park, 0.02 of an inch.

Several minor accidents were reported across the area due to icy roadways. At 4 p.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported an overturned semi truck on U.S. 62 . Roads had slick spots in Comanche, Caddo, Cotton, Grady and Stephens counties. Travel was expected to become more treacherous as night fell.

Local schools closed

It was announced that Lawton Public Schools would be closed today due to the threat of inclement weather.