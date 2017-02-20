Winds rip roof in West Lawton

Thunderstorms brought buckets of rain to much of Southwest Oklahoma Sunday, along with winds that ripped off roofs and snapped trees and branches in north central Lawton.

A roof at the Summit Apartments, 2302 NW 38th, was torn off by the wind, displacing three families and destroying nine units, according to Ceira Donnelly, the property manager at the complex.

"There were no injuries when the roof was ripped off, and all the families, who all had children, are in hotels as of right now," she said. "They need gift cards for food right now, because they have no way of cooking in the hotel room. Anyone who wants to help can call me at 514-7268."

The American Red Cross has also stepped in and will assist families with necessities, according to Lori McFarlane, regional communication director for the Red Cross.

The heaviest damage from the storm appeared to be in the vicinity of Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane. Limbs were broken and a tree uprooted, and roof damage was reported at several homes and businesses.