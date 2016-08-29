Wildland fire burns near Cache

Several western Comanche County fire departments came together Monday afternoon to wrangle a wildland fire into submission before any homes were burned and only 9 acres were lost.

Cache Fire Chief Dale Winham said his firefighters were called to the area near the intersection of Northwest Rogers Lane and Paint Road shortly after 3 p.m. They discovered a quickly spreading blaze as the 13-15 mph northeast winds stoked flame towards waiting fields ripe for ignition.

"It went from 1 to 8 acres in a matter of minutes," Winham said. "It was really a challenge keeping it off of the structures."

Within 20 minutes, Cache's volunteers were supported by firefighters from Indiahoma, Chattanooga, Lawton, Fort Sill and the Comanche Nation. Comanche County's Western District brought in tractors and heavy equipment to cut fire breaks and to break up round haybales that had caught flame, Winham said. Only one structure, a well house on the property where the fire began, was lost.