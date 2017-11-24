Widow of 'American Sniper' to speak Dec. 8

Taya Kyle, the widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle, will speak at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

"The doors will open at 4 p.m. and there will be refreshments and food in the lobby," said Shawn Magrath, public affairs officer of the Lawton Soccer Club. "This is a fundraiser for the soccer club and we hope that we have a good crowd."

"We have a great auction scheduled too," Magrath said. "Robert Peterson, who is a local artist, has painted a picture of Chris Kyle and it will be auctioned off."

Other items to be auctioned include:

A team ball autographed by the entire team of the Green Bay Packers;

A University of Oklahoma football and an OU helmet, donated by Sooners coach Lincoln Riley;

An autographed football signed by Emmett Smith, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys;

A Dell laptop computer, donated by the Dell Corporation; and

A 6-foot-by-3-foot American flag made of recycled fire hoses. The work was created by a local artist.