Whistleblower's ordinance to be proposed at council meeting today

Proposals to implement a whistleblower's ordinance to protect city employees and to increase the income level for residents who qualify for utility bill discounts will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The meeting, which also includes a session of the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. It also will be the first of two meetings planned by council members today. At 7 p.m., the group is scheduled to begin its departmental reviews, starting with city police, as council members help develop the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Both meetings are open to the public.

The whistleblower's ordinance, proposed by Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, is patterned on the state's whistleblower protection act and is designed to encourage the reporting of wrongful government activities and to deter retaliation against those employees, according to the ordinance.

Specifically, the ordinance prohibits city officials or employees from taking retaliatory action or disciplining employees who disclose public information to correct what he/she "reasonably believes" to be a violation of federal, state or local law; report a violation of federal, state or local law or policies, mismanagement, a gross waste of public funds, an abuse of authority or a substantial and specific danger to public heath or safety; discuss city operations or functions with members of the governing body, supervisors, media or other persons in a position to investigate or take corrective action; or take any of those actions without giving prior notice to anyone within the chain of command.

Retaliation against such employees is prohibited, although the ordinance does allow disciplinary action against those who disclose information that he/she knows to be false, willfully disclosed with disregard for truth or falsity, or knows to be confidential under law. Employees who feel they have been retaliated against may file a written complaint with the city's Human Resources Department, and that department is tasked with creating procedures to investigate such claims.