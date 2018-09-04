We are, we are not

We are delighted, thrilled, elated and enthusiastic to be in Lawton.

We are Southern Newspapers, a community newspaper company with a long successful history of operating community newspapers.

We are the proud new owners of The Lawton Constitution.

We are committed to continuing the excellent tradition of trusted community news and information established by those who came before us.

We are here for the long haul and we firmly believe in the future of the print product.

We are going to produce unique, relevant news and information that cannot be found elsewhere.

We are embracing digital opportunities, but we are not going to chase the digital vapor.

We are the type of people who will be involved in the community and hold dear the privilege of doing so.

We are going to continually endeavor to meet the needs and desires of the readers, our customers.

We are going to continue to present the business community with a very effective and efficient advertising vehicle that daily reaches a very desirable group of consumers.

We (wife Norma and I) are really thrilled to be new Lawtonians.

We are not going to stray from the mission.

We are not going to move forward without careful consideration and contemplation.

We are not going to pick any fights.

We are not going to run from any fights.

Dennis Wade is the president and publisher of The Lawton Constitution. He can be reached at dennis.wade@swok.news