Waurika adds 8B gallons to capacity

About $10 million worth of work undertaken at Waurika Lake in the last three years has added capacity to pump roughly 8 billion gallons of additional water from the lake to meet needs of people in Lawton, Duncan, Walters, Comanche, Temple and Waurika.

That may sound huge and it's an accomplishment that Dave Taylor, who manages the Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District, says the partner towns should be proud of but it's also important to put the positive in perspective.

Not that long ago, in 2012, '13 and '14, as what's now considered a historic drought put almost a death grip on Southwest Oklahoma, Waurika Lake fell to the lowest it had been since the lake first started filling up after completion of the Waurika Lake dam in 1980. During the dog days of any summer, Taylor said, when temperatures routinely rise to near 100 degrees, about 135 million gallons of water can disappear daily from the lake, lost to evaporation. That might amount to anywhere from three-eighths to a half inch of depth taken straight off the top daily, or up to 15 inches lost per month.

So evaporation was a worry as the drought refused to relent, but Taylor said there was another big concern. It had to do with silt that had built up over the course of three-plus decades along a channel at the bottom of the lake. In earlier years, he said, it had been possible to draw water from the lake through the channel and into a pump station built on the lake's north side, from there to be delivered to Lawton or any of the other towns in the conservancy district. But silt had so clogged the channel that two intake gates near the bottom of the pump station were no longer able to be used. As the lake continued to decline, a real fear set in that water eventually would fall so low that intake gates higher up on the station also would become useless.