Water pipes break at health clinic

A clinic that provides health care for people without insurance is seeking volunteers to help repair damage caused by a pipe that broke during this month's cold snap.

Greg Ford, treasurer and interim director for Hearts That Care Clinic, 304 SW A, said he didn't know if the clinic would be able to open for its regular monthly date on Thursday, although volunteers hope to be able to offer at least prescription services.

Temperatures dipped to 7 degrees on Dec. 18 and 19. On Dec. 19 someone called the owner of the building, who was out of town, about water running from the building. Ford was then contacted and said he found 2-3 inches of water inside the building.

"The next day ServiceMaster Restoration came in and did their thing," Ford said. "There was very little damage to the equipment, fortunately."

Although the clinic was able to get the water shut off, it had a difficult time getting a plumber over the holidays, Ford said.

"We didn't lose any of our pharmaceuticals, thankfully," he said. "We will have to repair all the baseboards, some of the drywall in areas that got damaged. We will have to redo the pharmaceutical area that is about the size of a small walk-in closet."

Now the health care clinic, operated by volunteers and one part-time paid pharmaceutical technician, is seeking volunteers who can help with some of the construction work. It also is seeking donations to help offset restoration and plumbing costs.

At this point, Ford is not sure if the clinic will be open on its next scheduled date for patients.

"We're trying to get it to where we can at least fill prescriptions," Ford said.

Patients who need prescriptions should call first, 357-9007, to find out if the clinic will be open and how it is going to distribute pharmaceuticals. Ford is not sure if doctors will be available to see any patients on Thursday.

"We want to make sure it's safe for our patients and our volunteers," Ford said. "At one time, we had five dehumidifiers and 30-40 fans going in there."