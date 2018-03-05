Warrant issued for woman in homicide

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old Lawton woman believed to have shot and killed a man at the VFW, 103 NE 20th, on April 15.

Phasasha A. Garcia, 19, is accused of killing Rory C. Martin the victim of the city's second homicide of the year.

Garcia is charged with first-degree murder with deliberate with intent, which is punishable by death, life in prison or life in prison without parole, according to court records.

Comanche County District Judge Susan Zwaan issued the arrest warrant Wednesday and set bond at $100,000.

An affidavit filed in court states that detectives with the Lawton Police Department interviewed two witnesses who saw Garcia with Martin at the VFW and knew Garcia from high school.

The first witness said she was sitting in her car in the parking of the VFW when she saw Garcia arguing with Martin, who had just walked out of the building.

The witness said Garcia was walking away from Martin, then Garcia turned around and shot him with a handgun, according to the affidavit.

The witness said after he was shot, Martin tried to open the locked door of her car, so she got out of her car to help him, but other people had already loaded him up to take him to a hospital, the affidavit states.