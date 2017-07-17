Warrant issued in nursing home sex assault

ALTUS Altus police are investigating a sexual assault that was reported Sunday afternoon at a local nursing home with an arrest warrant issued on a 70-year-old man in connection with the case.

The incident was reported at around 1 p.m. by an employee at the Plantation Village Nursing Center, 2610 Cedar Creek Drive.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said that an employee of the nursing home told police she was attempting to locate a patient in order to give the woman her prescribed medications. The employee said she located the patient, diagnosed with severe dementia and who was also wheelchair-bound, along with the suspect who was standing over her. The employee observed the man holding the wrist of the victim with one hand while zipping up his pants with the other hand. According to the witness, the suspect appeared startled and nervous and immediately began walking away when confronted about what he was doing.

Murphy said that during the course of the investigation of the incident, investigators found that the suspect, identified as Manuel Gonzales Perez, was visiting another female patient and resident of the facility. An employee of the facility saw the suspect around 8 p.m. at Walmart, 2500 North Main, and notified police of his whereabouts.