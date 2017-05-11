Ward 8 seat up for grabs in election

Residents in Ward 8 will have a choice between their incumbent and a former incumbent when they go to the polls Nov. 14 to select a City Council representative.

Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells and former Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren are facing off in a run-off election as the top two candidates in a four-person race in September. Because none of the candidates had the 50 percent plus one total needed to win the primary race outright, the top two, in terms of total votes, proceeded to the November runoff.

Wells is seeking his final term as the Ward 8 councilman because of term limits imposed by the City Charter. Wells is retired from the U.S. Army and also is a retired management information services (MIS) supervisor for the City of Lawton. He was first elected to the council in 2008.

Warren is the owner of the family business Warren's Imports and previously served as the longtime Ward 8 councilman before losing the seat to Wells in 2008.

The winner of the Nov. 14 runoff, along with Ward 6 Councilman-elect Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 7 Councilwoman-elect Onreka Johnson, will be sworn into office and start their three-year terms when the City Council meets in special session Jan. 8. Fortenbaugh and Johnson won their seats from council incumbents Cherry Phillips and V. Gay F. McGahee during the Sept. 12 primary election.