Walters woman has seen much in her first 100 years

WALTERS She was 3 years old when the secretary of state declared the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, to be formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution in 1920.

Over the decades, she has witnessed Black Tuesday in 1929, Congress' repeal of the 18th Amendment, which had banned liquor, in 1933 and America's entry into World War II in 1941.

She has endured triple bypass heart surgery, a single mastectomy and skin cancer treatments.

Today LaMonte Dolman, who calls the town of Walters her "home," turns 100 years old.

In retrospect, she said, "I have lived several different lives in my one lifetime. I have enjoyed, learned and loved in all of them."

Dolman retains memories of traveling across the United States and Europe with her late husband of 55 years, Carl Leroy Dolman, who served first in the Army and later in the Air Force.

Dolman's life began at a house in Walters, where her mother Laurina gave birth to her with the support of Dolman's father, Andrew Montgomery Speir.