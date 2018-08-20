Walking for a cure

The Alzheimer's Walk has been in existence for 11 years and will be held again on Aug. 25 at Elmer Thomas Park. Pre-registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the walk ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

"We are looking forward to hosting the walk again this year," Paula Huckabaa, walk chairman, said recently. "There is no cost and registration is free. We had 56 teams that participated in 2017 with 611 registered participants and we raised $79,608.01. Our goal was $50,000 so we were pleased with the result of the walk."