Walk-a-thon draws attention to kids needing parents

The One Church, One Child Walk-A-Thon is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. in the east pavilion.

Registration fee is $5 for ages 12 and older. Younger children will be admitted free. Donations and registration fees go to the One Church, One Child nonprofit organization, according to Pastor Charles Ellington of Hope Deliverance Temple No. 4. The walk will begin at 10 a.m.; lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; games and entertainment are scheduled from 12:15-2 p.m.

"We have a One Church, One Child support group for prospective parents as well as adoptive and foster parents and their children once a month," Ellington said. "We provide food for them, door prizes and, when school comes around, we provide school supplies and backpacks for the children."

The walk is to help bring awareness of the need for foster parents and adoptive homes for children in state custody across the state. Ellington, who adopted two children, is also a recruiter for parents and families to foster children.

"It's to bring awareness in recruiting families who have a desire to share their homes and their lives with children who are in need of permanency or temporary care," Ellington said. "We work in collaboration with the Department of Human Services. We are a recruitment program that mainly goes into churches and civic organizations and different events to make presentations to make them aware of the number of children in state custody that we need adoptive and foster homes for."

The mission statement of One Church, One Child is to inform the community of the need for foster and adoptive homes and to identify families interested in adopting or fostering children, specifically African American children.

"One Church One Child is not exclusive to African American children," Ellington said. "It was contracted as such because there are a lot of African American children in need of foster and adoptive homes."