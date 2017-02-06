Voting delays CBC meeting

Due to the tribal election, the Comanche Business Committee has postponed its June meeting so that voters can use the meeting areas to vote for the general election.

Previously listed candidate not on ballot

The Business Committee also has clarified why a previously listed candidate is not on the ballot.

Regular voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following polling sites throughout Comanche Country: Lawton, Comanche Nation Tribal Complex New Conference Room; Anadarko, Comanche Nation Outreach Office, 117 SW 2nd; Apache, Apache Community Center, Julia Mahseet Road; Cache, Cahoma Building, 752 NW Quanah Parker Road; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Outreach Office, 7390 S. Walker, Suite G; Walters, Comanche Nation Community Center, 905 E. Missouri.

In a statement from the tribe's information office, the ballot will have the following names for Business Committee positions:

• Secretary/treasurer: Audrey Whitefeather, Robert Tippeconnie.

• Seat No. 3: Ronald Red Elk, Darrell Kosechequetah.

• Seat No. 4: Clyde Narcomey, Jack Codopony.

In a prior release from the Business Committee, Tina Cook was identified as being on the ballot.

Chairman William Nelson provided a statement as to why she was removed:

"On June 4, 2016, a motion carried which requires all candidates running for office to submit to a drug test including hair follicle test and are ineligible to run if they owe the tribe money at the time of nomination. According to the Comanche Nation Resolution No. 123-16, which was adopted in November 2016, the motion was formalized and expanded into a resolution. Tina Cook was disqualified for Committee Seat 3 due to violation of the resolution and Accountability Act. Due to confidentiality and with respect to all our tribal members, including Ms. Cook, we do not discuss further details."

The ballot also includes two yes/no questions and the proposed $62.8 million fiscal year 2017-2018 line-item budget.