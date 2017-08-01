Voters will be asked to pass school bond issues

Voters in Stephens, Jackson and Grady counties will go to the polls Tuesday for school bond elections.

On the ballot will be:

Altus: $1.75 million in bonds for transportation, including five route buses, two charter/activity buses, three police/security vehicles, a pickup truck for the vocational agriculture department, two SUVs and two grounds and maintenance vehicles.

Chattanooga: Bonds totaling $380,000 for facilities and transportation. Proposition 1 is for $255,000 for construction and equipment, and includes funds for a new metal roof for the high school building. Proposition 2 is a $125,000 transportation bond issue to purchase the district's existing activity bus, which is now being paid for through a lease-purchase program at a cost of $33,000 per year.

Empire: A $1.1 million bond issue to repair and replace facilities, including upgrading the gym and bathrooms, playground fencing and replacement of air conditioning and heating systems.

Rush Springs: A $10.3 million bond issue for a new middle school, a library for kindergarten through eighth grade, a cafeteria for all grade, four fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms, and a storm shelter to accommodate 700 students and faculty.

Lines are possible at peak voting times. Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Anyone who needs to look up his or her polling place, verify registration information or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board's website: elections.ok.gov.

Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at each election office.

Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting to at the county election board to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.