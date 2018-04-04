Voters give Tech Center extra mill

Voters in the Great Plains Technology Center district have agreed to a 1-mill increase in the technology center's building fund levy to help pay for a series of upgrades on the Lawton and Frederick campuses.

In the final tally of all areas in the Great Plains Technology Center district, 65 percent of voters approved the measure that would take Great Plains to the 5 mill, state-mandated cap, after being at 4 mills for years. The measure won 1,750 "yes" votes: 1,528 in Comanche County, 175 in Tillman County, 22 in Kiowa County (representing the Snyder School District) and 25 in Cotton County (representing Big Pasture School District). There were 943 "no" votes.

Great Plains officials had said the additional funding was necessary to address its needs in the face of continued decreases in state funding. Great Plains has lost about $2 million over the last 11 years, they said.

Superintendent Clarence Fortney said he was gratified voters had agreed to fund Great Plains' needs.

"I'm very excited and pleased with the support that our district has shown or given to us in helping pass the 1 mill levy increase," he said, adding that the new funding source which will produce an additional $790,000 annually, starting in 2019 will help Great Plains continue to provide quality education and training to students while allowing the campuses to maintain and upgrade their facilities and purchase state-of-the-art equipment. "We're very excited."