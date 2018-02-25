Voters to choose new District 51 representative

Voters who live in House District 51 will go to the polls March 6 to choose a new member of the state Legislature.

The seat has been vacant since the resignation of Scott Biggs effective Nov. 2, 2017. Biggs took a job with the federal government.

Early in-person voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at county election board offices. Regular voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 6.

Voters will make a selection between Charles Murdock of Marlow, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination; and Brad Boles of Marlow, who defeated Dustin Payne on the Republican ticket.

Municipalities represented in District 51 include all or parts of Alex, Blanchard, Bradley, Bray, Bridge Creek, Central High, Chickasha, Duncan, Marlow, Newcastle, Ninnekah, Tuttle and Velma.

The district comprises portions of Grady, McClain and Stephens counties. To find out if you are eligible to vote contact your local election board or go online at OK.gov/elections and select the online voter tool.

Boles, president of Wilco Machine & Fab Inc. in Marlow, has been mayor of Marlow for four years. Previous to that he served on the Marlow Public Schools Board of Education in 2013-2014. He and his wife Michelle they live in Marlow with their two children.

Boles has served in various previous state leadership roles such as chairman of the board for the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance in 2014 and State Chamber of Oklahoma Board director. He also was a member of Leadership Oklahoma Class 31.

He was president of the of the Marlow Chamber of Commerce in 2012 and serves an an ordained deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church in Marlow.

"Our state Capitol is in desperate need of legislators who have a willingness to serve, who value placing people above politics, and who will work together to solve the challenges of the 21st century," Boles said. "It has been an honor to serve for so many years at the community level and my family and I feel now is the time for me to do the same for our great state."