Voters to brave rain, head to polls

City of Lawton voters will don raincoats and carry umbrellas to go to the polls today to approve an adjustment to local ad valorem taxes, creating a funding mechanism for city street improvements.

And across the area, voters will determine a school bond issue, school board seats and city council offices. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The proposal before Lawton voters would keep the city's share of property tax revenue at 10.5 mills a year for the next 13 years, which is expected to generate $55.3 million. City officials said those funds would be dedicated to the cost of repairing and rebuilding residential streets and citywide arterials, to include construction design and associated work.

If voters agree, the program would mean issuing bonds each year for the next 13 years, beginning in July, with the issuance of those bonds staggered each year to keep the city's millage rate at no more than 10.56 mills. Bonds would be issued each year and those ad valorem taxes would be used to pay the annual bond debt, with issuing totals ranging from $11.025 million in 2027 and $10.5 million in 2018, to $1.4 million to be issued in 2021 and $1.6 million in 2024. Each issue would have a 10-year maturity date, except for the two-year maturity rate of the $3 million in bonds to be issued this year.