Volunteers sought to drive for Mobile Meals program

Volunteer drivers are needed approximately one hour a day for the Lawton Mobile Meals program that delivers lunch five days a week to Lawton citizens who are elderly and homebound and/or Lawton citizens with a disability.

Volunteer drivers deliver over 50 meals each day. Volunteer to drive every day, once a week, semi-monthly, monthly or as a standby driver. To become a driving force with Lawton Mobile Meals, please call 357-5396.