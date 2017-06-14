You are here

Home » News » Local » Volunteers sought to drive for Mobile Meals program

Volunteers sought to drive for Mobile Meals program

Wed, 06/14/2017 - 4:00am Staff

Volunteer drivers are needed approximately one hour a day for the Lawton Mobile Meals program that delivers lunch five days a week to Lawton citizens who are elderly and homebound and/or Lawton citizens with a disability. 

Volunteer drivers deliver over 50 meals each day. Volunteer to drive every day, once a week, semi-monthly, monthly or as a standby driver. To become a driving force with Lawton Mobile Meals, please call 357-5396.

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620