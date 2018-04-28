Volunteers lend hand to spruce up organizations

The walls of the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club have fresh paint, the grounds of Elmer Thomas Park are free of trash and debris, and the ceiling of Roadback Inc. features new drywall thanks to the volunteer teamwork of over 275 people during the 24th annual David Hegwood Day of Caring on Friday.

Volunteers from over 22 local entities such as Goodyear and the Cameron University volleyball team completed projects at 20 locations across the Lawton Fort Sill community, including Crosby Park Elementary School and the Lawton Food Bank.

Sarah Head, community collaborations director for United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, said she calculated the amount of money that nonprofit organizations would have been out of pocket if the projects had not been completed by volunteers.

"Between the value of volunteer hours and the supplies to make Day of Caring happen, it's over $40,000 just in one day to our community," Head said.

Day of Caring began with an 8 a.m. community breakfast, then teams dispersed to their locations. At noon, Whataburger provided free, on-site lunches for the volunteers.

Some of the projects took a couple hours to complete, while other projects required up to six hours of labor. Head said projects offered community members "an inside look at the nonprofit partners in the community, schools and parks."

"From putting bags together for new moms at Success By 6 to cleaning out storage sheds at Carter Crane, they (projects) are all very unique," she said.

Hilliary Communications and Young Professionals Lawton came together to paint the walls of the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 1315 SW F.

Walters resident Matt Bonnette, a Hilliary Communications employee, volunteered alongside his wife, Melaney Bonnette, a member of Young Professionals.

Melaney Bonnette said the club is like home to some children, as she used a paintbrush to touch up the club's blue logo inside the gym.

"When you come here, it's a happy place. You play games, eat and see friends," she said. "It's a bright, colorful place. (The fresh paint) will give them something new to look at."

Bonnette said her life purpose is to help others especially children who will one day be adults within the community.

"(The community) is great now, but it can always be better for our children of the future," she said. "The community is going to be theirs."