Volunteers helping in cleanup after ice storm

Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma Disaster Relief volunteers expect to spend 2 weeks cleaning up areas of Northwest Oklahoma affected by last week's ice storm.

"The impacted area is from Beaver to Laverne to Alva and Buffalo and went south to Vici and Arnett. It hit the extreme northwest corner and the eastern end of the Panhandle," Sam Porter, disaster relief director for the convention, said in a news release.

"It's about a 40-by-60-mile rectangle that was just pounded extremely hard in northwest Oklahoma."

The convention has nine chainsaw teams working the area, Porter said, but he is expecting more this weekend.

"We have two more (chainsaw teams) coming in, but we are shooting to have 100 chainsaw guys on the ground for the next full week or two to knock this out because we are still in the middle of winter. In the long-range possibility, we may have another front coming," he said.

Though the storm was mostly ice on Jan. 13, a rain shower followed over the weekend. Porter said the rain caused the ice to build on tree limbs and power lines.