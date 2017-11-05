Violent weather bypasses Lawton

Southwest Oklahomans braced for the worst of weather Wednesday but by nightfall, most storm impact was felt in the western portion of the state. Once darkness fell, so came the rain.

Light rain peppered Lawton early Wednesday but remained a notion until around 8:45 p.m. when the sky opened up over downtown. In the Jackson County area, torrents of rain remained over the area throughout the day and into night.

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport reported 1.04 of an inch while Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport received 1.40 inches and Hobart Municipal Airport received, 0.74 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service (as of 10:15 p.m.).

Area rain totals

Rainfall totals (as of 10:15 p.m.) from area Oklahoma Mesonet sites include Altus, 2.03 inches; Hollis, 0.99 of an inch; Mangum, 0.41 of an inch; Hobart, 0.73 of an inch; Tipton, 0.50 of an inch; Medicine Park, 0.91 of an inch; Hobart, 0.73 of an inch; Walters, 0.18 of an inch; Fort Cobb, 2.29 inches; and Acme (near Rush Springs), 0.80 of an inch.

Hail, wind in Jackson County

The National Weather Service in Norman confirmed reports of hail ranging up to golf-ball inches in Jackson County near Eldorado, Olustee, Altus, Blair and Warren. NWS also confirmed wind gusts of 69 miles-per-hour about nine miles south of Altus and 76 mph about three miles east of Altus.

Lloyd Colston, City of Altus emergency management director, said a number of cars were washed off roadways within the Altus city limits due to a 2-inch rainfall within a 30-minute to one-hour period during the late afternoon.

"We had water up to the hoods of vehicles," Colston said. "We advised motorists to turn around, don't drown. And if you can't see the road, don't drive on it. We had people report water coming in the doors of their cars."