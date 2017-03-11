Vintage howitzer's booming blast may be sound of tradition returning to Cameron

If you were on the Cameron University campus about 1 p.m. Thursday, you most assuredly were hearing things.

No, not hearing things HEARING THINGS. The booms that echoed across the north side of campus were completely real and signaled the return to service of a bit of forgotten Cameron history.

Cameron's ROTC officers and cadets hauled a World War II-vintage howitzer from Burch Hall and for the first time in who knows how many years allowed Big Ollie to speak again.

Juan Alvarado, who cleaned up the gun and researched its history for a senior project, fired a few rounds the cannon was disabled from firing real artillery shells and others took their turns. The 12-gauge shotgun blanks posed no danger for the campus, but they produced an impressive report, which was accentuated by the gun's placement among the buildings on north campus.

Alvarado said the M1A1 howitzer a "pack" howitzer originally designed to be hauled by animals was used by airborne and glider troops in World War II. The pieces of the gun were contained in seven crates and soldiers could assemble it in three minutes. It also saw widespread use as light artillery in other units, including in the South Pacific.

In all, Alvarado said, some 5,000 of the guns were produced between 1941 and 1944. Big Ollie came to Cameron in 1955, he said, and was fired by the ROTC cadets at football games. There's a story which he hasn't been able to pin down that the rifle team "borrowed" the gun from the ranger team for a month or so before returning it.

Another unanswered question is when the cannon has been in mothballs in its niche in Burch Hall. There are no records, and "nobody that we've talked to yet has been able to tell us the last time it was fired," Alvarado said.