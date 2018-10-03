Viewers have chance to hear gift of song

Lawtonian Kourtney Smith has been using her gift of song all her young life. Starting Sunday, "American Idol" viewers could have a chance to hear that gift.

The American Idol show premiers at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC. Over the course of the first few weeks, viewers will get to experience the auditions of hopeful singers like Smith who won preliminary contests before making it to the show for on-camera auditions. The live shows in Hollywood, with the remaining contestants, will begin in April.

Smith, a singer/songwriter whose favorite music to sing is R&B and soul, but "loves all types of music," won the first-ever "Texoma Idol" title in August 2017, singing "Listen" by Beyoncé. She won a silver ticket, guaranteeing her an audition with an "American Idol" producer. She auditioned in October for the producer in New Orleans; then she was on her way to the show.

But she doesn't believe that she would have won the silver ticket without intervention from a higher power.

Just before the audition, "I got really, really sick," she said, explaining that with her nasal cavities swollen, she decided not to participate the day before the audition. "Then I got up that morning and told myself 'I'm gonna go for it.' I can't believe I won. I think that win was orchestrated by God, because (all of a sudden) I sounded so good," Smith said, adding "and I didn't even sound my best."

Smith, who graduated from MacArthur High School in December, promotes two things when she performs.