Victims, liberators of Holocaust remembered

Fort Sill celebrated a "Legacy of Perseverance" at its annual "Days of Remembrance: Learning From the Holocaust" luncheon on Thursday.

Fort Sill Commanding General Wilson Shoffner said this is not a day but an entire week of remembrance.

"The purpose is to honor not just the victims but also the liberators of the Holocaust," he said.

Of those who claim the Holocaust never happened, Shoffner said "we know that that is absolutely absurd. And it's just not right, and not true.

"Why do we know this? We know this because in many cases the camps that held the victims were found by U.S. Army soldiers as they liberated Western Europe at the end of 1944, beginning of 1945. So in terms of our U.S. Army history, we have a role in this as well. And our role was explaining to the world what had happened. That role continues. I ask that you continue in the tradition of our World War II veterans in doing your part to continue to tell the story," Shoffner encouraged soldiers in the audience.

As human beings, it is important to never, ever allow the conditions that gave rise to the Holocaust to occur again, he added.

Guest speaker was Jesse Ulrich, director of Holocaust Education and Community Relations for the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art. He manages tours from all over the state to the museum as well as provides support and training to both beginning and established teachers of the Holocaust, according to Fort Sill Chief of Staff Col. Todd Wasmund.

Ulrich showed a chilling video of a neo-Nazi march that took place in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017. The marchers were chanting, "The Jews will not replace us" and "blood and soil."

"Let me tell you something. As a Jewish historian I've spent a lot of time researching World War II, and even I had to read back up on what 'blood and soil' means Ö Blut und boden was an early Nazi slogan used in Germany that evoked the idea of a pure Aryan race and the territory that they wanted to conquer.

"As you can imagine, according to Nazis, Jews did not fit into that category. Nor did African Americans, Latinos and a whole cattle-car of others," Ulrich said.

The Nazi Party in Germany targeted and murdered 6 million Jews and 6 million others, to include Poles, Russians, Gypsies, political prisoners, homosexuals, political dissidents, the mentally and physically disabled and 1 million Jewish children.

"So, the question is, how do you persevere over so much hate?" Ulrich asked.

The speaker said he chooses not to focus on statistics but on individual people. He chose to highlight two Holocaust survivors, Sascha Renco, or, as he is known today, Sherman Ray, and Eva Unterman.

Ulrich said he grew up in Broken Arrow and spent his childhood in the Tulsa Jewish community. Much of his time was spent at the Tulsa Jewish Community Center where he now works. During his high school and college years, he would go to the gym there, and there he met a very old but upbeat man. For years they didn't even know each other's names.

Ulrich eventually learned that Ray was, and still is, a tailor. Now 96 and recovering from back surgery, he works even today at Ray's Tailor Shop. It was this talent that saved his life. His entire family was rounded up by the Nazis and put on a train, and he knew that train was taking them to their death. When an opportunity came to jump from the train, he alone was brave enough to do it. He hid in the woods for a few weeks but was again captured by the Nazis.