Victim in Wednesday homicide still not named

Police haven't released much new information, including the name of the victim, regarding Wednesday's shooting death of a man on Lawton's southwest side.

When asked if there were any updates regarding the shooting, Lawton Police Information Officer Sgt. Tim Jenkins said: "None at this time."

A query sent to the state Medical Examiner's office regarding an identification of the man and cause and manner of death has not received a response.

According to the incident report filed by Officer James Vogt, he was waved over shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday to an unknown man lying on the ground gasping for air outside of apartment No. 16 at 2601 SW H. Witnesses said multiple gunshots were heard and the man was found on the ground. Vogt noticed a gunshot wound to the man's left arm. The officer checked and the man was not breathing and had no pulse. Vogt began chest compressions.

Emergency radio dispatchers called first responders to the scene on a report that the 25-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach and had stopped breathing. Lawton firefighters and Kirk's Ambulance personnel arrived. Firefighters were seen compressing the man's chest steadily in effort to revive breathing before pumping oxygen into him and loading him for transport to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival, Jenkins said.

The man remains unidentified pending notification of next of kin. His body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.

Several witnesses were taken to the police station for interviews and the police department's Criminal Investigation Division was called.