Victim in shooting dies; probe continuing

A Lawton man died Thursday after being shot in April in a northwest Lawton apartment complex. Police are waiting for a medical examiner's report before determining if it's the city's second homicide this year.

Marc Dacci died in the hospital but his cause of death remains unknown, said Lawton Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer. Detectives are waiting on the medical examiner report before he would comment further.

"We are aware that the male who was shot has passed away," Jenkins said. "The investigation is still ongoing at this time."

Family members had said Dacci was making headway in his recovery. His injuries had caused him to lose both of his legs.

Officer Daniel Hallagin responded around 12:30 a.m. April 16 to the Summit Apartments, 2302 NW 38th, on the report of a possible shooting. He found Dacci suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Dacci was transported to a local hospital and detectives were called to investigate.

Few details have emerged since the incident.

On April 24, Jenkins updated information to relate that detectives had spoken with a person of interest and the facts of the case have been turned over to District Attorney Fred Smith's office. No charges have been filed as of Thursday.

If the cause of death reveals Dacci's death was a result of his injuries, the person of interest could be considered a suspect in the homicide. It would be the second in Lawton this year.