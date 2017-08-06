Victim in drowning identified

The state medical examiner has identified the man who drowned Monday night in Cache Creek.

William Eugene Craine, 64, accidentally died from drowning, according to Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the Medical Examiner.

Craine was found in the waters of Cache Creek near Lake Ellsworth Monday night and was unable to be resuscitated.

Responders were called after a man and woman walking near the water saw Craine in the water and asked him if he was OK. Craine told them to "call the sheriff," according to Sheriff Kenny Stradley. The man turned to the woman to tell her to go get the phone from their vehicle and when he turned around, "he was gone."

First responders arrived and found Craine under the water; they took him to a Lawton hospital, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.