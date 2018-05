VFW Post 1193, 926 SW 2nd, will serve a free dinner for the public from noon-3 p.m. Saturday.

"We want to invite everyone who is homeless or hungry to this inaugural event," Steve Witherspoon, of the VFW, said. "We hope to make this a monthly meal."

The menu for the first meal includes spaghetti with meatballs, garlic bread, salad, a dessert and a drink.

For more information, call Witherspoon at 284-9659.