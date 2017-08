Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5263 has changed its bingo night from Tuesdays to Mondays, according to its public affairs person, Kate Whitehead.

The location will be the same, 103 NE 20th (Veterans Way). Hours will be the same, with minis starting at 6 p.m. and full games at 7 p.m. Proceeds go to support veterans and their families. For information call 248-0713.