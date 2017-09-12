Veterans share personal stories of delivering papers, odd encounter

From zany childhood recollections to a mystical visit from God on the observation deck of the Empire State Building, storytellers from the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center shared their finest efforts at a public reading here Friday.

Their stories grew out of a 10-week creative writing workshop sponsored by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs last summer. Cameron University faculty member and veteran Jason Poudrier conducted the workshop. As adviser to Student Veterans of America (SVA), a campus service organization, he called on the three SVA officers to assist him in reading the veterans' works aloud.

Danny ("Bud") Livingston, 84, was born in Fletcher and moved to Lawton when he was 3 years old. As a teenager, it was a breeze to deliver all 270 copies of The Lawton Constitution on his paper route on horseback. He had to stop when the occupants of the big homes on Euclid Avenue complained that he was tearing up their lawns. He also hawked newspapers from a shoulder bag on Fort Sill.

Livingston joined the Army in 1951 and deployed to Korea with the 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He still has chunks of shrapnel in his head from the grenade that hit him in '52. He woke up in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (M*A*S*H) and told the doctor he hurt all over. The doctor gave him a shot of morphine, and he did not reawaken for five months. By then he was at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Someone opened a box sent to him by his grandmother, and the smell of her chocolate cake did the trick.

'Grandma's Chocolate Cake'

That was the subject of "Grandma's Chocolate Cake," one of two stories by Livingston read by SVA secretary Shawn Roberts, who saw 19 years of service in the Army and is a junior at Cameron majoring in history with a minor in English.

Livingston's other story was about a green Volkswagen bug he bought for his daughter, and how he used to sing "Roll, roll, roll your bug" to her every morning at breakfast. He said he was not living at the center at the time of the workshop and wasn't at first aware his stories had been written down. He simply told them one day and someone transcribed them from a digital recorder.

The Korean war vet has maintained a lifelong interest in horses. He and his wife bought a farm at Chickasha, where he trained racehorses and raced them at the old brush track in Apache.

Max McClure, 92, of Lawton served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and later re-enlisted in the regular Army. For his two contributions he focused not on his military service but on two humorous incidents from long ago.

Christmas tree held for ransom

The first selection read by Poudrier described how McClure got drunk for the first time when he was 10 years old, on some juice that fermented sitting out in the heat of the sun. The second was a true story titled "The Christmas Tree That Was Held for Ransom." McClure had been entrusted with a specially ordered, 8-foot Christmas tree. Unfortunately, some desperado pretending to be the buyer's cousin made off with the tree. The buyer demanded that it be replaced and McClure had to comb the state to find another one of that size. It cost him $100 out of his own pocket.

Meanwhile, the buyer received a ransom note from the tree-nappers. The words had been cut out of magazines and pasted together, like something out of a dime novel. Because the tree had already been replaced, the buyer ignored their demands.

When the errant tree suddenly showed up at the buyer's house, he gave it to McClure. McClure ended up giving it to his neighbor, after first trimming it to fit his neighbor's house.