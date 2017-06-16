Veterans Memorial Indian Road due special dedication ceremony

CARNEGIE - The Kiowa Tribe, Comanche Nation, and Apache Tribe (KCA) are readying to dedicate a traditional Caddo County path.

A celebration dedicating the 10-mile east/west path known as "Indian Road," located at Caddo County Road 1330 and Oklahoma 58, south of Carnegie. The road goes east and west between Oklahoma 58 and Oklahoma 9. It will be christened the "Native American Veterans Memorial Indian Road."

The dedication ceremony will be 9 a.m. July 1, at the Apache Dance Ground. All three KCA chairs and vice chairs will be in attendance, as well as the three princesses of the respective tribes, according to Keith Vasquez, Kiowa information officers. Caddo County Commissioner Brent Kinder will be present for the dedication as well as the Disabled American Veterans Commander of Lawton, District #56, Robert Tate. Dignitaries from Fort Sill will also be present and the Senior Post Commander will deliver the key note address. Several warrior societies and tribal organizations will also be present

"The journey of the process has roots in the year 1999 when the Kiowa Transportation Department took on the massive job of leveling dangerous hills and valleys on the road. Several traffic deaths were attributed to the roller coaster-like terrain.

Upon completion of the road in 2009, Kiowa tribal member Lyndreth 'Tugger' Palmer approached the Kiowa Business Committee (KBC) about renaming the road to honor Kiowa veterans," Vasquez sad. "The KBC met with Caddo County officials with the request of naming the road the 'Kiowa Veterans Memorial Road.'"

The request was granted, but was put on hold for various reasons.

Recently the idea was, again, brought to the surface by Palmer and once again introduced to the tribe by Kiowa Legislator Dave Geimausaddle, Vasquez said. Geimausaddle was a member of the Business Committee that originally requested the dedication in 2009.

“I wanted to see the completion of the project that began with the former Business Committee," Geimausaddle said.

This time around, the name chosen is the "Native American Veterans Memorial Indian Road" because of the representation of several different tribes residing along the road.

The plans for the ceremony were set in motion and placed in the hands of Kiowa Transportation Director Steve Quoetone, who is also a veteran.

"Being a Veteran of the Army, I am proud to have served my country representing the Kiowa People as well as my family," Quoetone said. "It is an honor to be a part of the planning of the ceremony as well as being a part of building the road itself. It is truly an honor."