Veterans gather to remember those missing

The United States still has more than 83,000 missing service members from World War II and other military actions since, yet it continues to find and return their remains to American soil, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 751 President Kerry Wren said at a ceremony Friday in remembrance of POW-MIA Day.

Wren said the beginnings of POW-MIA Day were in the Civil War, but the idea really took hold with the wearing of wristbands in the 1960s.

Only a few attended the observance, perhaps because of the weather or confusion over its start time, but among them was one Lawton woman for whom the subject is very personal.

Elfrieda Werdehoff is still waiting for the body of her husband to come home. Master Sgt. M.R. "Rick" Werdehoff was declared missing in action in 1968. Though his remains have yet to turn up, those of three of his companions who were with him on April 19 of that year did. After they turned up in 1978, he was declared killed in action. On July 16, 2004, all four men were honored with a burial at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Elfrieda Werdehoff said she still doesn't have closure, though she has tried to reach it in many ways. One was placing a headstone for her husband in the Post Cemetery after the Oklahoma City bombing. In June she went on a bus trip to the D.C. area with other patrons of Lawton's Center for Creative Living. While the others went to a museum, the tour guide took her to Arlington National Cemetery for a private moment at the gravesite.