Vessey due honors in Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. University of Maryland University College (UMUC) will commemorate the life of Gen. John W. Vessey Jr. during a Veterans Day ceremony Friday. Vessey, a 1963 graduate of the university, rose from the ranks of enlisted men to become the 10th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Fort Sill has two things named in Vessey's honor, one wing of Snow Hall and the 95th Adjutant General (Reception) Battalion headquarters, Building 6005 on Bessinger Road.

Vessey enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard in 1939 and rose to the rank of first sergeant before receiving a battlefield commission as a second lieutenant in the field artillery while serving with the 34th Infantry Division at the Anzio Beachhead in 1944. He was promoted to general in 1976 and became vice chief of staff of the Army in 1979. Vessey became chairman of the Joint Cheifs of Staff in 1982 and was reappointed to a second term in 1984. He retired from the Army in 1985 after 46 years of service. He died in 2016.