Vehicles from Sill take aim at drones

A pair of Stryker vehicles developed at Fort Sill to counter the threat posed by unmanned aerial systems, also known as drones, is en route to Germany after being loaded onto a C-17 at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport on Sunday.

These are the Army's only two prototypes of the Counter-UAS Mobile Integrated Capabilities (CMIC) vehicles, according to Maj. Russ Micho, who works in the Fire Support Branch of the Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate (CDID). Unlike the Stryker vehicle showcased at the Maneuver Fires Integration Exercise (MFIX) here last April, these Strykers are not equipped with lasers, but they do have a system of their own for locking onto drones and taking them out.

Micho said various pieces of equipment already in the Army inventory were integrated on the Stryker vehicles to create the CMICs. These include special optics that allow the soldiers inside to visually acquire the drone at a great distance and a "slew-to-cue" sensor that lets them lock onto the target. Thus, the CMICs have the ability to detect, identify and defeat drones. Since CDID first developed the concept two years ago, the prototypes have gone through experiments and tests here and twice at the Army Warfighting Assessment at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Commanders at U.S. Army Europe saw the results of experimenting during Fort Sill's 2016 MFIX and wanted to experiment with the vehicles in the European theater.

"(The prototypes) are going to Europe to participate in exercises with a tactical unit, an operational unit ... that could eventually go and fight. This will be the first time that they're with an actual operational unit," Micho said.