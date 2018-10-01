Vehicle left started stolen from driveway

A Lawton man left his vehicle running unattended for a short time on Tuesday morning and it was gone when he returned.

Lawton Police Officer Tina Bendele reported that a man said around 5:30 a.m., he went into his house, located in the 2100 block Northwest Lincoln, to gather some laundry, and he left his truck running. As he picked up his laundry "he heard his tires squeal," the report states.

He walked out of his house and saw a stranger pull his vehicle out of the driveway and head west on Lincoln, Bendele reported.