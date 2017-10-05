Vehicle crashes into house

A vehicle crashed into a home Tuesday, the second such incident in the city in less than a week.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins of the Lawton Police Department confirmed the crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. The vehicle crashed into a residence at the intersection of Northwest 13th Street and Ferris Avenue. Jenkins said occupants of the vehicle fled on foot before police arrived. The case is being investigated by the LPD's traffic division.

Tuesday's incident followed a similar incident that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday when police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Dearborn Avenue. The vehicle accelerated as the driver attempted to elude police. The vehicle crashed into the exterior of a residence at 502 Fort Sill Blvd. In that incident, the driver of the vehicle also fled the scene on foot but a passenger was arrested on a complaint of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, police said.