Vacancy filled on LPS board

Kelly Edwards was selected to fill the vacant Area 3 board member seat during the Lawton Board of Education meeting Thursday.

"Two very qualified candidates" had applied for the seat, said Board Vice President Kent Jester, then Board President Dr. Lori Bridges announced Edwards' name.

Edwards was unanimously approved to fill the Area 3 seat by Bridges, Jester and board members Carla Clodfelter and Patty Neuwirth.

According to her application, Edwards has been a resident in the Area 3 ward at her current address for the past three years, registered to vote with the county in 2012 and is a 1996 graduate of Plano High School, Plano, Texas.

Attempts to reach Edwards Thursday night for comment were unsuccessful. The Area 3 seat term ends in February 2018.

An incentive/retention stipend of $200 for each support staff member, recommended by Superintendent Tom Deighan, was approved unanimously by the board.

The financial impact to the district for the 2017-2018 stipend with benefits is $250,000. During the July 20 meeting, the board approved a 29th step to the support staff salary scale, an addition of 21 cents per hour with benefits, for a total of $30,000. The two increases added a total financial impact of $280,000 to the district's budget this year, with $30,000 being a recurring cost.