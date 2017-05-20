USO Troupe entertains at Armed Forces luncheon

Guests had a toe-tapping, finger-snapping good time at the annual Armed Forces Day Luncheon put on by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

A four-member United Service Organizations (USO) Show Troupe sang favorites from the Big Band Era, a medley of service songs and such patriotic numbers as "America the Beautiful" and "Where the Stars and the Stripes and the Eagle Fly."

Larissa Klinger is a soprano 2 with the quartet that traveled here for the performance. She and her sister, Lianna, who also sings with USO Show Troupes, are two of the nine children of retired Army Lt. Col. Randy and Linda Klinger. Their father wore the uniform for 23 years, and their last station was Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Their father continued to work there for a while as a contractor; now he teaches at the community college on post.

"Most of us in the show troupe have a background in musical theater, and all of us are based in New York City," Klinger said. "After we received our training in different schools, we moved to the city to pursue our performing careers, and then joined the show troupe.

"There's an ad that comes out approximately once a year that asks for singers and dancers and people who have patriotic spirit. And so we audition and went through a very rigorous process of testing our vocals, our dance, our harmony, interview skills, and then we're hired to be part of the group."

This tryout was a little bit different from others she's been to, because the end result is not necessarily self-serving.

"It was something that was about giving back. So most of us really wanted to join the group as a way to use what we love to do to give back to a community that we're proud of and that we want to say thank-you to."

Klinger said she had a good feeling about it going in because she has a dad in the military, but many of the USO vocalists have family members or close loved ones who serve, so they have a special tie to it.

"My mother was a dutiful officer's wife and mother. For that reason, because she wanted to stay at home, we were very involved in military community activities. So my entire life was based around what happened on the military base. We always went to the military chapel, we were involved in the military sports, I went through Girl Scouts with the military Girl Scout Troops. What's really neat now about this opportunity is when I come back to these bases, it's very reminiscent of how I grew up and the communities I grew up in. And even more special, a lot of my peers that I grew up with have gone into service, so I've been able to reconnect with a lot of friends," she said.

The four who performed here Friday are part of a larger group of about 60 singers. They travel in groups as small as four and as large as 20-plus. They are not always with the same singers, which is what keeps their job interesting.

Klinger said it was special for her to see Buffalo Soldiers of the 9th & 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association post the colors, because one of the memories that stands out from her childhood is the unveiling of the Buffalo Soldier Monument at Fort Leavenworth, when the president came.